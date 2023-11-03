Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84, Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunoco Stock Up 3.2 %

SUN opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

