SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $783.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.93. SunPower has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $24.97.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

