Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.76.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Sunrun by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $36,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

