Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.88.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $245.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

