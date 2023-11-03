Susquehanna Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Neutral

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $15,383,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 122.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

