Susquehanna Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $72.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

CHRW stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $80.17 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 755,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,113,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 89,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

