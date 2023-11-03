Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Down 7.2%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.47 and last traded at $77.62. Approximately 151,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 515,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Synaptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

