Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

