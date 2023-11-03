Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

