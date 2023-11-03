Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 billion-$80.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.70 billion. Sysco also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of SYY opened at $65.65 on Friday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 953,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

