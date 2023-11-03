T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 272.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.