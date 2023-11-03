Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $469.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

