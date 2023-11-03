Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.65.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

