Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

TVE stock opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.57. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Rooney bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

