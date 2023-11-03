TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.80.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of TDCX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

TDCX Stock Performance

TDCX stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $688.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of -0.01. TDCX has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $126.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TDCX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in TDCX by 20.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 433,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

