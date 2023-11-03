Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,646 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.16% of Telefônica Brasil worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

