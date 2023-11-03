TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.73, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 5.7 %
NYSE TIXT opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
