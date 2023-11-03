Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Tenable Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after buying an additional 92,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.