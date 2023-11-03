Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

TENB stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $213,267.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

