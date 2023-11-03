Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Terex by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 2,821.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.