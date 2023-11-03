TerraClassicUSD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.94 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $101.74 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00034073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,791,002,748 coins and its circulating supply is 8,984,668,491 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.