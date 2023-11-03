Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Tether has a market cap of $85.20 billion and $35.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 87,625,615,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,202,267,839 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.
