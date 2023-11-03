Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.36% of Texas Roadhouse worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $102.42 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.