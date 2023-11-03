The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Increased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $193.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $154.49 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

