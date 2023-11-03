The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

EL stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

