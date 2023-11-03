The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.83. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

