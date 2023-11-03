The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

