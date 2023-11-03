The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $141.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

