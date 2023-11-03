The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.71.

Get Our Latest Report on THG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.