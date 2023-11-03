The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

