The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Kroger by 3.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 809,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

