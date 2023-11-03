The Marcus Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $15.26 on Friday. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.59 million, a PE ratio of 254.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marcus by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 618,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,875 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,990,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

