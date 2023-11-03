The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,310 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Progressive worth $138,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

