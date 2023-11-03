The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PRS REIT Price Performance
LON PRSR opened at GBX 78.40 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.60 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £430.61 million, a PE ratio of 973.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.41.
About PRS REIT
