The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PRSR opened at GBX 78.40 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87. PRS REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 65.50 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.60 ($1.15). The company has a market capitalization of £430.61 million, a PE ratio of 973.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 78.41.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

