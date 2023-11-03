The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 23,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,633,514.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,135,008.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.