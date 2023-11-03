Thomas Patrick Kelly Sells 2,316 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.74 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCPH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.