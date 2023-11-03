Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 34.09%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,032,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

