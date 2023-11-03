Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 34.09%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.84.
Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,032,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
