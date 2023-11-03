Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.85.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.