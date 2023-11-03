Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $14.45 on Monday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
