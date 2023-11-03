Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $14.45 on Monday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 138,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

