Timken (NYSE:TKR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 63795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

