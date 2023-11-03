TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $21,317,050,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.4 %

TTE stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

