TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE TRTX opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a current ratio of 88.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.