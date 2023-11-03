TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of TCON opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

