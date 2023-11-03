Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s previous close.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Trimble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.