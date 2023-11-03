Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trimble traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.93, with a volume of 225823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

