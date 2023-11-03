TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $9.87 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $349.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPVG

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.