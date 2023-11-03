trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $1.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRVG. DA Davidson reduced their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on trivago from $1.25 to $1.16 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.04 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

