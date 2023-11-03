Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

