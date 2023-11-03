Truist Financial Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $70.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $694.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

