Truist Financial Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $50.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

Shares of RPD opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 117,203 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

